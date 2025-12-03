478 Agniveers Pass Out Of AOC, Secunderabad

Hyderabad: A single formation of recruits moved across the RU Parade Ground in Secunderabad early Wednesday morning as 478 Agniveers from the Army Ordnance Corps Centre completed their training and entered service. The drill was carried out in a coordinated and uninterrupted sequence.

The parade was reviewed by Col. K. Shaji, officiating commandant of the Centre. After the drill, he addressed the batch, congratulated them on completing the course and told them that they would serve in both field and peace postings. He acknowledged the instructors who trained them and thanked parents for allowing their sons to join the Army.

The oath was taken in formation, rifles at rest. A newly-graduated Agniveer spoke to DC saying, “We are finished with training here. The next step is doing our job in units and following orders properly. That is where we must prove ourselves,” he said. His mother waiting near the barricades said the change in conduct stood out. “He looked steady. He spoke clearly. Before joining he was easily distracted. Now he behaves like he has a purpose,” she said.

The AOC batch began training on May 1 and followed by 31-week schedule under the Agnipath Scheme introduced by the Ministry of Defence on June 14, 2022. The course combined basic soldiering with routines linked to the AOC, including equipment handling, logistics and support tasks.

Later in the day, Artillery Centre Hyderabad in Golconda conducted its passing out parade for Agniveer Batch-06/25 at the Palani Parade Ground. The morning began at the Centre’s war memorial, where recruits, instructors and senior officers stood in silence before placing wreaths. Officials present said every batch completes this step before its final parade to understand casualty history and the responsibility of uniform.

The parade was reviewed by Lieutenant General Adosh Kumar, Director General of Artillery and Senior Colonel Commandant. In his address, he commended the Agniveers for their dedication and resilience, stressing the role they would play in safeguarding national security and upholding the values of the Armed Forces. He also complimented the instructors and training staff, acknowledging their hard work and professionalism in moulding young men into trained soldiers.

The drill on the ground was continuous, with March Past, rifle sequences and closing movements executed without interruption. A graduate described the shift yet to come, saying, “Instructors here correct every mistake. In a unit you cannot wait for correction. You must know your role and do it, it’s both a huge responsibility and a scary one,” he said.

Families who arrived early had been shown a combat display at Makhan Singh Stadium the previous evening. Recruits demonstrated Mallakhamb, combat martial arts, torch formations and a military band symphony. Training staff said the programme showed skill progression and discipline. A sibling Heer GSM, who attended, said the demonstration made the training real. “We only saw my brother tired on calls. Yesterday we saw that he has learned control, teamwork and focus,” she said.

At 1 EME Centre in Secunderabad, a separate passing out parade was held for 1,531 Agniveers of Batch-06/25. The parade followed full military procedure and came after the recruits completed both basic soldiering and advanced technical training. The ceremony was reviewed by Brigadier Prashant Bajpai, Commandant of the Centre. He told the Agniveers to approach their duties with sincerity and to uphold national integrity.

The Centre awarded medals to outstanding trainees across performance areas including physical fitness, academics, drill and firing. AV Pranshu Pal was named best in drill and parade commander, while AV Firoz Khan received the overall best Agniveer award.

Officials at the ground said the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers trains its Agniveers as technical specialists for maintaining and supporting military equipment.