47 Projects Honoured For Green Practices

Hyderabad: India now ranks second globally for green building space, and Telangana is a big part of that story. The state has 1,245-plus registered projects that cover 1.67 billion square feet. That puts it among the country's frontrunners in sustainable construction, and those numbers dominated conversations at the second IGBC Green Telangana Summit 2026 in Hyderabad on Friday.

The CII-Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) organised the day-long event around the theme "Smart, Green & Net Zero: Transforming Telangana's Built Environment Together." Policymakers, architects, urban planners, and industry leaders attended. The programme included plenary sessions, panel discussions, and technical segments on net-zero buildings and sustainable construction.

IGBC national chairman C. Shekar Reddy put the scale of the moment in context: India now has over 19,000 IGBC-registered projects that account for 15.74 billion square feet of green building space, and the country's built-up area is expected to grow nearly 2.5 times by 2040. "Telangana has been at the forefront of this progress," he said.

Governor of Delaware in the US, Matt Meyer Meyer. brought a global angle. "Cities and states around the world are increasingly confronting the urgent challenge of climate change," he said, and called the work in Hyderabad an example of the forward-looking leadership the world needs. American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) president Bill McQuade also spoke.

The summit saw the launch of a Telangana Coffee Table Book, which documented over 40 IGBC-certified green and net-zero projects. Representatives of Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI)-Hyderanad, National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco), and ASHRAE joined discussions on sustainable urban planning and energy efficiency.

The event closed with 47 projects totalling 46.3 million square feet receiving recognition for adopting green building practices, a sign that the state's sustainability push is moving from policy into construction.