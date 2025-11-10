47 Complaints Filed Over Public Land Misuse

Hyderabad: Encroachment of public spaces and alterations in lake boundaries dominated the grievance session conducted by the Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Monday, where residents lodged 47 complaints from different parts of the city.

Several complainants said parks marked in layouts were being encroached upon by small religious structures and temporary sheds later converted for commercial use. Residents urged HYDRAA to fence park areas and secure open government land facing encroachment.

Multiple petitions came from Ameenpur and Raviryala, where residents said lake boundaries had shifted in recent years, causing flooding in upstream homes. They alleged that natural channels carrying excess water were blocked, leading to sewage and rainwater entering the lakes. Raised bunds and accumulated silt, they said, were worsening backflow and inundation. They sought the reopening of closed channels and reassessment of lake boundaries.

In Old Alwal, residents of Ganga Avenue reported sewage stagnation in quarry pits in Survey No. 576, creating foul odour and health concerns. They requested that the pits be filled and developed into a park.

Residents from Macha Bollaram, Raviryala and Baghlingampally complained that open spaces reserved for community use were shrinking. In Baghlingampally, a children’s park in a housing board colony was reportedly converted into commercial shops, including workshops and service units.

HYDRAA officials examined the petitions and forwarded them to the respective departments. Residents demanded continuous monitoring to prevent further encroachments and ensure that open spaces and lake areas are preserved.

HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath also inspected Thammidikunta Lake in Madhapur, where restoration is nearing completion. The lake is being expanded from 14 acres to 29 acres, with new inlets, outlets, and bund strengthening works. The plan includes flood-safe inlets near Shilparamam, walking tracks, parks, seating zones for seniors, children’s play areas, and open gyms along the 2-km bund. The project aims to make the lake a clean, visitor-friendly urban commons supported by native tree plantations and sustained water quality measures.

When proteins fold wrong, diseases unfold: CCMB



Hyderabad: Proteins — the body’s essential building blocks — perform vital roles from carrying oxygen in the blood to powering muscles and regulating brain function. But when these microscopic molecules fold incorrectly, they can trigger serious diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer’s and rare genetic disorders, scientists at the CSIR–Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) said.

To explore how cells maintain the quality of these molecules, CCMB is hosting a five-day EMBO India Lecture Course titled Structure, Function and Quality Control of Proteins in Cell Organelles from November 10–14, 2025. The event brings together leading researchers and 200 advanced biology students from across India.

Experts noted that every cell has inbuilt systems to ensure proper protein folding. Nearly 7,000 proteins spend part of their life inside organelles — subcellular compartments where they are assembled and maintained.

Dr Swasti Raychaudhuri, senior principal scientist at CCMB and lead organiser, said, “Understanding how proteins are made, folded and maintained helps us appreciate how life functions and how diseases emerge when this process goes wrong.”

Through lectures, workshops and discussions, the EMBO course aims to inspire young minds to explore how these tiny molecular machines sustain life — and how studying them could one day lead to cures for some of humanity’s most challenging diseases.

DGP lays foundation for new training centre

Hyderabad: Director General of Police (DGP) B. Shivadhar Reddy on Monday laid the foundation stone for the City Training Centre (CTC) at Medipally under the Rachakonda police commissionerate. He also inaugurated new buildings for Bharosa and the Command and Control Centre in Saroornagar. Speaking at the event, the DGP appreciated Divis Laboratories Limited for funding the construction of the CTC through its CSR initiative. He also said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had assured support for the proposed Young India Police School, sanctioned for the children of police personnel. “The Chief Minister has directed that 50 per cent of seats in the police school be allotted to children of police staff and the remaining to others,” Shivadhar Reddy said. He added that the new CTC will enable diverse training programmes for police personnel, especially in technology-related crime detection. “As criminals are increasingly using technology, our personnel must receive regular technical training,” he said.

Water board showcases Hyd’s sewage upgrades



Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) showcased Hyderabad’s ongoing sewage treatment expansion, challenges, and upcoming opportunities at the 11th Annual Conference on Wastewater Management organised by

Mayank Mittal, executive director of HMWSSB, presented a detailed overview of the city’s current sewage treatment capacity, modernisation of existing STPs and strategies to enhance wastewater management. He emphasised Hyderabad’s integrated approach to improving treatment efficiency and reusing treated water for non-potable purposes.

The conference brought together national experts, policymakers and municipal representatives to discuss innovations, regulatory frameworks and sustainable solutions for urban sewage systems.

EC clarifies on fake voter ID videos



Hyderabad: The Election Commission has clarified that viral videos alleging the circulation of fake or duplicate voter ID cards in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency are misleading. Officials said that on verification, most cards shown in the videos were old EPIC cards issued in vertical format several years ago. The EC has since switched to a horizontal format for new cards. Taking cognisance of the misinformation, authorities have registered a case at Tolichowki police station to investigate the source and intent behind the circulation of the videos.

Azhar new minority welfare minister





Hyderabad: Former cricketer and newly inducted minister Mohammed Azharuddin on Monday assumed charge as minister for minority welfare and public enterprises in Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s cabinet. Azhar took charge at the Secretariat in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, cabinet colleagues, senior Congress leaders and officials.

He was sworn in as minister on October 31, but had deferred assuming office due to intensive campaigning for the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll. With the campaign over, he formally began his ministerial responsibilities.

After taking charge, Azhar told reporters that his priority would be minority welfare and the effective implementation of government schemes. “From tomorrow, we will start working. There are many issues to review, and we’ll address them at the earliest,” he said.