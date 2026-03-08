46L SHG Women to Get Digital Health Record After Medical Tests

Hyderabad: Ministers Damodar Rajanarsimha and Danasari ‘Seethakka’ Anasuya launched a comprehensive health profiling for 46 lakh women from 4.37 lakh self-help groups (SHGs) across 32 districts of the state. With support of Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (Serp), women will be taken to nearby urban primary health centres (UPHCs) where around 30 medical tests, including BP, diabetes and thyroid screening, will be conducted free of cost.

Telangana Diagnostics will forward the results within 24 hours to the women on their cellphones. After the tests, a digital health record with a QR code will be created for each woman and stored on the e-HMIS portal to enable easier identification and treatment of future health issues.

The ministers inaugurated diagnostic, HPV vaccination and feeding kiosk stalls set up at the venue and interacted with women and girls, enquiring about their health conditions.

On the occasion, the ministers launched a health profiling programme for SHG women and unveiled an online booking portal for working women’s hostels aimed at ensuring safety and accommodation for women working away from their hometowns.