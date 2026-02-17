462 Tribal Welfare Students Shine In JEE Main 2026

HYDERABAD: As many as 462 students from the Telangana Tribal Welfare Educational Institutions Society (TGTWREIS) and Telangana Eklavya Model Residential Schools Society (TG EMRS) excelled in the JEE Main 2026 Session Paper 1, results of which were declared on Monday.

Among them, students from Rajendranagar and other centres of excellence secured high percentiles. Notable performers include Chowhan Praveen (93.45 percentile), Ajmeera Mahesh (91.95), Ramavath Laxman Naik (90.01), Banothu Karthik (90.18), Pathlavath Swathi (89.29), and Mudu Geethanjali (89.29).

According to the institution sources, five students scored above the 90th percentile, while 27 students secured between the 70th and 80th percentile.

“This year, our students have achieved better results than last year, proving that their talent is on par with corporate coaching centres,” said K. Seethalakshmi, secretary of the two societies. She attributed the success to strict implementation of micro-schedules, continuous monitoring with targets, weekly and mock examinations, and a special action plan designed to help more students excel in the upcoming JEE Main session 2.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and Tribal Welfare minister Adluri Laxman Kumar congratulated the students on their achievement.