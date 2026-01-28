 Top
46 Police Inspectors Transferred in Hyderabad

Telangana
28 Jan 2026 9:09 AM IST

The Police Establishment Board of Hyderabad City Police met on Tuesday and issued an order transferring 46 Inspectors on administrative grounds with immediate effect

Hyderabad: The police department has transferred around 46 Inspectors in Hyderabad Police Commissionerate limits on administrative grounds with immediate effect.

The Police Establishment Board of Hyderabad City Police met on Tuesday and issued an order transferring 46 Inspectors on administrative grounds with immediate effect.

The officers concerned were asked to relieve them immediately with instructions to report at their new place of postings and report compliance.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana police police transfers hyderabad police compliance 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

