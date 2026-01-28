46 Police Inspectors Transferred in Hyderabad
The Police Establishment Board of Hyderabad City Police met on Tuesday and issued an order transferring 46 Inspectors on administrative grounds with immediate effect
Hyderabad: The police department has transferred around 46 Inspectors in Hyderabad Police Commissionerate limits on administrative grounds with immediate effect.
The officers concerned were asked to relieve them immediately with instructions to report at their new place of postings and report compliance.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
