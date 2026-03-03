450 Staff From Hyderabad Hospitals Posted To Sanathnagar TIMS

Hyderabad:The Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) at Sanathnagar has deployed approximately 450 healthcare personnel — including doctors, nurses, technicians and pharmacists — from various government hospitals in the city to operationalise the facility.

According to a senior health official, nearly one-third of the 450 staff are doctors, while the remaining two-thirds comprise nurses and other paramedical personnel, with nurses forming the largest group.



Specialists have been temporarily drawn from Osmania General Hospital, Gandhi Hospital, Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Quthbullapur, Maheshwaram, Maternity Hospital Koti, Niloufer Hospital and ENT Hospital. The arrangement will continue for two months until fresh appointment orders are issued.



Officials stated that two of the three TIMS hospitals will have attached medical colleges. The Maheshwaram Medical College will be shifted to LB Nagar TIMS, while the Quthbullapur Medical College will be attached to Alwal TIMS. However, Sanathnagar TIMS will not have a medical college attached, which reduces patient inflow.



To ensure adequate patient numbers at Sanathnagar, cases from nearby areas and long-pending waiting lists at Osmania General Hospital, Gandhi Hospital, NIMS and other government hospitals will be redirected to clear backlogs of three to five months.



TIMS institutions are proposed to function autonomously under the TIMS Act, on the lines of NIMS, with similar salary structures. However, permanent manpower posts have not yet been sanctioned, and the file is currently pending with the Chief Minister. Recruitment will begin once approval is granted. Until then, the director of Medical Education will manage the institution with the available faculty.



The deployed staff include doctors, nurses, technicians, pharmacists and patient care counsellors. Initially, they will handle emergencies and rotational duties between hospitals, and later will be fully stationed at Sanathnagar TIMS once patient load increases.