45-year-old Woman Succumbs To Injuries After She Fell Under A Moving Train

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old woman succumbed to injuries after she accidentally fell under a moving train while deboarding at Malkajgiri railway station on Sunday.

According to the victim's daughter Nemaram Chowdari, 18, a student who lodged a complaint with her mother Kamaladevi, stating that three days ago she along with her mother went to their native place at Marwar. While they were returning October 4, they boarded Kacheguda Express at Marwar Railway Station for Kacheguda railway station.

During the journey today, when the train stopped at Malkajgiri Railway Station on platform No -2, Kamaladevi accidentally fell under the moving train while she was deboarding the train. As a result her mother’s two legs were cut. Immediately she was shifted Gandhi Hospital by an Ambulance by the Railway Police and admitted in emergency ward vide MLC at 1532 hrs. Her mother passed away while undergoing treatment and this was declared by the duty doctor, railway police said.

The victim belonged to Ramachandrapuram Rangareddy district. Railway police shifted her body to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem.