45-Year-Old Person from Marredpally Becomes Victim of Fraudulent Loan

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old person from Marredpally became the victim of fraudulent loan and lost money from his bank account.

The victim received multiple SMS alerts regarding unauthorized debit transactions from both the savings and current accounts held with a private bank, amounting to a total of Rs.13 lakh.

Upon promptly contacting the bank, it was revealed that a loan of Rs.12.50 lakh had been fraudulently sanctioned in the victim’s name, despite the victim never applying for such a loan. Immediately after the loan amount was credited, Rs.6 lakh was transferred to the victim’s own current account.

Subsequently, a total of Rs.13 lakh was transferred from the victim’s two accounts to another account under the name “payumanappuramfin” through multiple transactions on the same day.



The bank identified this as a case of cyber fraud and advised the victim to approach the cybercrime police station. Upon examination of the victim’s mobile phone, it was found that a malicious application named “E CHALLAN RTO.APK” had been unknowingly installed, which is believed to have facilitated

unauthorized access to the victim’s banking information. In addition to the fraudulent loan amount, the victim also suffered a personal financial loss of Rs.50,700 from the current account.



In a public advisory, the police asked the people not to download APK files or apps from unofficial websites or unknown sources. Install apps only from verified platforms like Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Regularly monitor bank account activity and report any suspicious transactions immediately.

Do not share OTPs, bank credentials, or loan information with anyone. If any unauthorized activity is detected, report immediately to the bank and local cyber crime police station.

Use updated antivirus software and enable device security features like screen locks and biometric verification. In case of financial fraud, immediately call the 1930 helpline or report at www.cybercrime.gov.in. In case of any emergency of cyber frauds please call or WhatsApp 8712665171.





