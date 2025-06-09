45 Non-AC Inter-city E-Buses Launched

Nalgonda: Transport and BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Monday said the state-run Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) incurred heavy losses over the BRS government’s 10-year rule, during which no new buses were procured nor additional staff recruited.

Flagging off 45 non-AC intercity e-buses, part of the 500 allotted to Telangana under the National Electric Bus Programme, at the Suryapet TGSRTC depot, he said the Congress government has moved swiftly to revitalise TGSRTC by procuring modern buses and expanding its workforce. He added that the administration is also developing plans to improve public transport connectivity in rural areas.

He noted that the state government now allocates ₹300-350 crore to TGSRTC each month, funding both new bus purchases and employee welfare. So far, 79 e-buses have been sanctioned for the Suryapet depot, which will serve routes to Hyderabad, Khammam, Warangal, Karimnagar and Nizamabad.

Telangana State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy noted that the Centre and State governments have launched pollution-free e-buses to safeguard the environment. He added that, under the Maha Lakshmi scheme, women traders now enjoy free travel on TGSRTC buses, providing them with big financial relief. He emphasised that, in response to rising ridership under this scheme, the state must expand its TGSRTC fleet accordingly.