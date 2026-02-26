45 IAS Officers Transferred in Telangana

Hyderabad: In major reshuffle, the Telangana government has transferred 45 IAS officers including Special Chief Secretary to Government, Industries and Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (ITE&C) department, Sanjay Kumar.

Sanjay Kumar has been posted as Special Chief Secretary, Rural Development (RD), Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWS&S), and Rural Sanitation and Drinking Water (RSAD) department transferring N. Sridhar.

On transfer, Sridhar was posted as Principal Secretary, ITE&C, and Industries and Commerce departments. He shall continue to hold the Full Additional Charge (FAC) post of Principal Secretary to Government (Mines & Geology).

Sabyasachi Ghosh, Special Chief Secretary to Government, Implementation of Flagship Welfare and Developmental Schemes Unit is redesignated as Special Chief Secretary to Government, Implementation of Flagship Welfare and Developmental Schemes Unit and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

M. Dana Kishore, a Special Chief Secretary to Government, Labour, Employment, Training and Factories (LET&F) department is placed in FAC in the post of Special Chief Secretary to Government (Disaster Management), Revenue Department transferring Arvind Kumar.

More details will emerge soon.



