45% Gig Workers Get Blocked Out of Work Without Proper Reason, Finds Survey

Hyderabad: Close to half of gig workers faced ID blocking or account suspension by online order aggregators, directly impacting their income stability.

A study conducted by high school students, with the help of the Gig Workers Union and other NGOs, found that 56 per cent work full-time to support families, while 44 per cent work part-time in the city. About 30 students from Class 9 were involved in the project, where each student interviewed at least two workers.

The students said that when they asked the gig workers if the app or platform has a proper grievance redressal mechanism, the response was quite telling. “A clear majority, that is 66 per cent, reported that no such system exists. In contrast, only 34 per cent confirmed the presence of one. This finding highlights a significant gap in the platform's support structure and suggests that most workers feel they have no proper channel to raise their concerns,” said Arsheen Jamal, a Class 9 student of Focus High School, Darulshifa, who was part of the study.

Most respondents were 10th pass (28 per cent) or intermediate (28 per cent), showing the sector’s accessibility to those with mid-level education. Uneducated (16 per cent) and graduate (16 per cent) workers formed a smaller yet notable share, representing both lower and higher education groups. Only eight per cent had studied below 10th, and four per cent held professional qualifications.

Khaleel Dawood Taj, working for a food delivery aggregator, explained how the gig worker faces ID cancellation or account suspension.

He said that in case the delivery agent’s number of instances of ‘returning without delivery’ increases (owing to reasons like rejection of orders or door locked), their ratings go down.

Following the team head’s recommendation, their ID is suspended or cancelled. “Once the ID is blocked, even the accidental insurance is nullified, and the worker is pushed to unemployment once again — and sadly without proper explanation,” says Dawood.

Tech researchers like Srinivas Kodali opined that evolving economies have pushed everyone to become part of the contract system after the 1990s. He pointed out that delivery time was the key factor compelling the worker to deliver in 10 minutes, and this was a very recent phenomenon.

“This is part of the evolving economy after the 1990s, with the clear backing of the government. As social relations dwindle, empathy for workers is wearing out and even the government does not want anyone who protests and fights for their rights. I hope that schools and universities will bring in change towards addressing these types of modern worker grievances,” he felt.