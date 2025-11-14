45 Caught In Nizamabad Drunken Driving Drive; 20 Jailed

NIZAMABAD: Police conducted drunken driving checks across all police station limits under the Nizamabad division, during which 45 motorists were caught driving under the influence of alcohol. The offenders were given counselling by officers at their respective police stations and later produced before Special Judicial Second Class Magistrate Noorjahan Begum at the district morning court.

Based on the severity of the violations, 20 motorists were sentenced to jail terms ranging from a minimum of two days to a maximum of seven days. Fines ranging from ₹3,000 to ₹15,000 were also imposed. A total of ₹2.32 lakh was collected from those booked for drunken driving.



