44 West Asia Flights Cancelled at Hyderabad Airport as US-Iran Conflict

Hyderabad: Flight operations between Hyderabad and several West Asian destinations were disrupted for the third consecutive day on Monday, with 44 services, 22 arrivals and 22 departures getting cancelled at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in the wake of escalating hostilities between the US and Iran.

The affected routes include Doha, Sharjah, Kuwait, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Dammam and Ras Al Khaimah. An airport official said passenger advisories were issued in advance and updates were being shared through official social media handles.

Authorities said normal operations would resume after clarity on the shutdown-related cancellations, adding that services remain subject to prevailing conditions.

Several travellers, including Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) visiting Hyderabad, reported uncertainty over revised schedules. Rev. Samuel Earnest Paul, in the city to meet his siblings, said, “There is so much uncertainty; it forced me to postpone my travel dates.” His return flight was scheduled for March 3.

A group of tourists from Hyderabad in Bahrain was concerned about the disruption in air connectivity. “We arrived in Bahrain on February 24 by Gulf Air and were supposed to leave for India on February 28. When we were about to check in at the airport, Iran launched air strikes on the US Naval base in Bahrain. There are more than 100 Telugu-speaking people in the airport,” a member of the group said.

He complained of receiving no proper response from the Indian embassy and Gulf Airways. “Telugu families settled in Bahrain are supporting us by providing food.”

Alok Singh of SNVA Travel Tech Ltd, who is in Dubai, said he was unable to confirm his return to Hyderabad due to a lack of clarity. He wants the Indian Embassy to intervene and provide safe travel for Indians.