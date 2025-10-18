434 Orphans Identified in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: A joint survey conducted by officials of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) identified 434 orphan children in Nalgonda district. Measures have been taken to ensure their education and provide them with a better quality of life.

Among the identified children, seven are between one and five years old, 51 are between six and ten, 217 fall in the 11-15 age group, and 159 are above 15.

Under the Government of India’s Mission Vatsalya Scheme, each orphan child staying with grandparents or guardians will receive ₹4,000 per month to meet their expenses.

Of the 434 children, 166 have been admitted to SC, ST, and BC Welfare Residential Schools, while 32 have been placed in Bala Sadan at Nalgonda. ICPS officials have also facilitated the issuance of caste and income certificates to 110 orphan children through the revenue department. Additionally, all identified orphans will be issued Rajiv Aarogyasree cards to enable access to medical care whenever needed.

Nalgonda district child protection officer Ganesh said that institutional care should be the last resort for orphaned children, as per the Juvenile Justice Act. “We prefer to place children with their grandparents or relatives. Only when no such option is available do we admit them to orphanages,” he explained.

In Suryapet district, 220 orphan children have been identified and found eligible for financial assistance under the Mission Vatsalya Scheme. Officials are taking steps to issue Aadhaar cards, and birth, caste, and income certificates to these children to help them access welfare schemes of the state government.