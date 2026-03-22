430 Government Colleges To Get RO Water Plants

Hyderabad: After extending midday meals scheme to government junior colleges, the state government released Rs. 10 crore to install RO water plants in 430 government junior colleges across the state to ensure safe drinking water for students.

The midday meal scheme will be with effect from the academic year 2026–2027 onwards, which begins from June 1, 2026 onwards, said Intermediate education department secretary S. Krishna Aditya. He said to implement the scheme effectively, colleges must have proper drinking water facilities.