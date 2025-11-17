43 From Hyderabad Among 46 Killed In Saudi Bus Fire

Hyderabad:Forty-six persons performing the Umrah pilgrimage, 43 of them from Hyderabad, died when the bus taking them from Mecca to Medina collided with a tanker carrying diesel at about 1.30 am IST on Monday and caught fire at Mufrihat.

While two pilgrims hailed from Karnataka, the bus driver who also died in the accident, is said to be from an African nation.



There was only one survivor, Mohammed Shoeb, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital. He escaped by breaking open the window of the bus and jumping to safety, Hyderabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar said.



The deceased include 18 women and 10 children as well as 18 members of three generations of one family. PTI reported that two local facilitators on board the bus were also killed in the accident.



The pilgrims, after completing their rituals of Umrah in Mecca and were about 25 km away from their destination when the accident occurred at 11.30 pm local time. Most passengers were reportedly asleep when the collision occurred.



According to Saudi local media, the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with the tanker filled with diesel. By the time rescue teams arrived at the scene, the vehicle was engulfed in flames. Identification of the victims was challenging, officials said.



Another version said that the bus had stopped on the side of a road, when the oil tanker collided with it, resulting in an explosion. Saudi authorities were investigating the circumstances that led to the accident.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased.



“Deeply saddened by the accident in Medinah involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured,” Modi said on ‘X’.



“Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with Saudi Arabian authorities,” he said.



The Indian mission in Jeddah has set up a 24X7 control room to coordinate assistance and sent officials to the site of the accident.



Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the accident. His office said he has instructed officials to contact the ministry of external affairs and the Saudi embassy regarding this incident and to immediately undertake necessary relief measures.



The Telangana Cabinet has decided to provide ₹5 lakh compensation to the families of each of those who died in the mishap. It was also decided to send a government delegation to Saudi Arabia, comprising minister Mohd Azharuddin, MIM legislator Majid Hussain, and secretary of the minority welfare department B. Shaifullah.



“As per religious customs, the deceased will be laid to rest in Saudi Arabia. Arrangements will be made to take two family members from each bereaved family to Saudi Arabia to attend the final rites,” an official of the Chief Minister’s Office said.



Saudi officials said the burial would be carried out at Jannatul Baqi (cemetery in Madina) as per local customs.



The mortal remains of the deceased have been transferred to King Fahad Hospital, King Salman Hospital and Al Miqat Hospital, and officials from the Indian mission in Jeddah were coordinating with the local authorities to handle the situation, PTI reported.



Police in Hyderabad informed that the group comprised 54 pilgrims who left to Jeddah from the city on November 9. Of them, 46 were travelling in the bus. Four pilgrims had decided to stay back in Mecca while the others travelled separately in a car. The group was scheduled to return to Hyderabad on November 23. Among the deceased most of them are from family groups.



The pilgrims were from the city areas of Nallakunta, Falaknuma, Asifnagar, Jhirra, Musheerabad, Balanagar, Langar Houz, Rajendranagar, Himayatnagar, Malakpet and Shalibanda. The service was provided by tour operators Al Makkah, Baab ul Harmain, Hafsa and their subsidiaries in Hyderabad.



Indian consulate and embassy officials said they were in touch with the Saudi Haj and Umrah Ministry and local authorities, and have visited the site, ‘Arab News’ reported.



The state government is coordinating with the authorities and in the process of gathering details, especially regarding the pilgrims who had travelled from Hyderabad, police commissioner Sajjanar said.