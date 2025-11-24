424 Apprehended for Drunk Driving

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police said they had booked 424 motorists for drunk driving during the weekend. Of them, 300 were on two-wheelers, 18 on three-wheeler, 99 driving four-wheeler drivers, and seven heavy-vehicle drivers. Twenty offenders had between 301 mg and 550 micrograms of alcohol per 100 ml of blood. All the offenders will be produced before court.

Woman dies after LPG cylinder blast

Hyderabad: A woman died of burns and her parents were injured when a domestic gas cylinder exploded at their house on the first floor of a building at Kamangalli, Madhuranagar police said on Sunday. Police identified the victim as Sonu Bi, 40. Her parents Gopal Singh and Lalita Bi were shifted to the Gandhi Hospital.

Police said leaking gas from the cylinder exploded when Sonu Bi began cooking food. Locals alerted by the sound called the police and fire service staff who rushed to the place and doused flames. Jubilee Hills MLA-elect V Naveen Yadav visited the place and directed officials to provide relief to the family.

Couple Injured in Petbasheerabad Bonfire Mishap

Hyderabad: A couple sustained burns in an apartment in Petbasheerabad after they allegedly used highly-inflammable turpentine oil to light a bonfire for warmth on Saturday night. Police said the flames flared up suddenly, causing injuries to both individuals.

In another incident, a fire broke out at a restaurant in Kompally on Sunday morning. No casualties were reported. Fire personnel reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Police said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Family alleges med negligence in minor's death

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old intermediate student from Mallapur died while undergoing treatment on Saturday. His family lodged a complaint with the Hayathnagar police alleging medical negligence by the doctor and his wife.

According to the complaint filed by the teen’s mother, he underwent surgery at Saida Piles Clinic on November 11, after which the family was advised to return if there were complications. The next day, when he began bleeding heavily, they revisited the clinic. From November 12, the family continued taking him there every morning for treatment.

On November 21, the boy developed a fever and his condition deteriorated. The doctor reportedly told the family that his situation was serious and referred him to a private multispeciality hospital, from where he was shifted to another facility in LB Nagar the same night.

“On November 22, doctors at that hospital advised shifting him to a higher centre. He was moved to Nims hospital, where duty doctors declared him dead,” Hayathnagar inspector V. Santosh Kumar said.

The boy’s mother alleged that negligent treatment at the clinic caused her son’s death and complained against Dr Sahil and his wife. Police have registered a case of death due to negligence against Dr Sahil and his wife.

2 bomb scares at RGIA, flight diverted

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) received a emailed threat late on Saturday night about a bomb placed on a Gulf Airways flight bound for Hyderabad. This led to the diversion of Flight GF274, carrying 153 passengers, to Mumbai, where the aircraft underwent security checks and was cleared. The aircraft later resumed its journey and landed safely at the Shamshabad airport.

According to RGIA outpost Inspector S. Kanakaiah, the threat mail was received at 2.48 am by the airport’s customer support desk. The unknown sender claimed that a LTTE member had planted RDX on the flight from Bahrain, and that the device would explode once the aircraft landed in Hyderabad.

The airport’s threat assessment committee convened and decided to divert the aircraft to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. The airport has received similar threats over several days. A complaint was registered following the latest incident. “We are working on tracing the accused,” the inspector said.

Woman falls from bike run over by RTC bus

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old city resident was run over by a bus when her husband apparently swerved into its path, near HMT Nagar in Nacharam at around 9.30 pm on Saturday. Nacharam sub-inspector Prabhakar Reddy said Anitha, a native of Guduru of Jangaon district, was survived by her husband Ashok and their child.

They were heading to meet Anitha’s sister in Uppal when the accident occurred. “Ashok attempted to turn the two-wheeler towards the right but did not notice a bus approaching. The handle of the two-wheeler hit the bus, causing the vehicle to fall. Ashok and the child fell to the left, while Anitha fell to the right and was run over,” the SI said.

Ashok and the child sustained injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital. Nacharam police have registered a case against the bus driver for rash and negligent driving.

Auto Driver, his former wife held for abduction

Hyderabad: The Golconda police on Sunday arrested autorickshaw driver Md Faiyaz and his former wife Samreen Begum for kidnapping a four-year-old girl. The couple had kidnapped the child to claim as her own, after their parents objected to their living together after their divorce.

Southwest zone additional DCP Sri Krishna Goud said on Sunday that the police on November 21 received a complaint from a Golconda resident, saying her younger daughter had gone to her (complainant’s) mother house but had not returned home.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and took up a probe. While analysing CCTV footage, police identified the duo, arrested them and rescued the girl.

ADCP Goud said that after their divorce, Salma became pregnant and had an abortion. Faiyaz married another woman. Salma Begum recently re-established her contact with Faiyaz, and both decided to live together again.

"As Faiyaz's parents did not approve of their relationship, both accused conspired to kidnap a child and show her as their own to gain acceptance. As per their plan, they abducted a four-year-old girl from Salehnagar Kancha fled in an autorickshaw,” Krishna Goud said.

Police arrest five member gang for preparing and selling fake educational certificates

Hyderabad: The Narsingi police arrested a five-member gang that was allegedly involved in preparing and selling fake educational certificates, on Saturday. A police patrol intercepted the accused near the Chinta Chettu area while they had arrived to deliver forged certificates to customers.

The accused were identified as Mirza Akhtar Ali Baig alias Aslam, the main manufacturer; Mohammed Ajaz Ahmed, who got customers and acted as a certificate broker; and three buyers had obtained fake BTech and other certificates.

Police seized fake degree certificates, memos, transfer certificates, bonafide certificates and other fabricated documents bearing the names of certain universities. During interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted to making, printing and selling forged educational records for money. Mobile phones of all the accused were seized and all five were produced before court and remanded to judicial custody.