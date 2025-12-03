 Top
42 Persons Held in Drunken Driving Attend Social Service in Hyderabad Park

Telangana
3 Dec 2025 6:16 PM IST

Of the 42 persons, 25 were related to cases registered in Madhura Nagar police station, while 12 were from cases registered in Borabanda police station, and five were from cases registered in Panjagutta police station

Forty-two persons take part in social service programme in Krishna Kanth Park in Hyderabad. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: A social service programme was conducted on Wednesday at Krishna Kanth Park, within the limits of Madhura Nagar police station, as mandated by the Nampally court for those involved in petty cases.

As per the court’s directions, the social service activity was organised to ensure compliance with the court’s orders. As many as 42 persons participated in the court-directed social service programme

Of the 42 persons, 25 were related to cases registered in Madhura Nagar police station, while 12 were from cases registered in Borabanda police station, and five were from cases registered in Panjagutta police station.

The programme was successfully conducted and all participants completed the assigned social service activities as ordered by the court.


