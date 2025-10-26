 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

4.15 kg Hydroponic Weed Seized At Hyderabad Airport: DRI

Telangana
26 Oct 2025 2:59 PM IST

"Based on specific intelligence, officers of the Hyderabad Zonal Unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence intercepted an Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok on October 25," the release said

4.15 kg Hydroponic Weed Seized At Hyderabad Airport: DRI
x
"On systematic search of his baggage, packets containing a greenish lumpy substance were recovered, which tested positive for Cannabis," it added. — X.com

Hyderabad: A total of 4.15 kg of hydroponic weed, valued at Rs 4.15 crore, was seized from a passenger at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here, the DRI said on Sunday. "Based on specific intelligence, officers of the Hyderabad Zonal Unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence intercepted an Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok on October 25," the release said.

"On systematic search of his baggage, packets containing a greenish lumpy substance were recovered, which tested positive for Cannabis," it added.





The release stated that the hydroponic weed was hidden inside a false bottom of the luggage. The passenger was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Further investigation is in progress, the release said.

( Source : PTI )
Hydroponic weed rajiv gandhi international airport 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X