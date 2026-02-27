408 Kg Ganja Worth Rs 2.05 Crore Seized In Bhadradri-Kothagudem

Nalgonda: In a joint operation, the Central Crime Station (CCS) and Chunchupalli police seized 408 kg of ganja worth Rs 2.05 crore and arrested four persons on the outskirts of Chunchupalli in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Thursday.

The arrested were identified as Suryavamshi Santhosh, 29, of Belagavi in Maharashtra, Mohammed Omar, 29, of Uttar Pradesh, Dhebratha Chakrabarthi, 25, of Kalimera in Odisha and Naratham Rao, 25, of Motu in Odisha.

Addressing a press conference in Kothagudem, superintendent of police B. Rohit Raju said that acting on credible information, police conducted vehicle checks at Chunchupalli and intercepted a container vehicle. During inspection, 408 kg of ganja packed in 16 bags was found concealed amid coconut coir being transported in the vehicle.

The four persons travelling in the container were taken into custody. During interrogation, they reportedly stated that the contraband was loaded near Chinturu in Andhra Pradesh and was being transported to Maharashtra.

The SP said further investigation was underway to identify others involved in the illegal transport of the contraband.