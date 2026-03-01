403-KM Dhamma Padayatra Reaches Buddhavanam

NALGONDA: After a 403-km padayatra spanning 29 days, Buddhist monks from Thailand and India reached Buddhavanam at Nandikonda near Nagarjuna Sagar on Sunday, spreading the message of peace and harmony preached by Gautama Buddha.

The monks were accorded a grand welcome at Buddhavanam by Buddhavanam Special Officer Mallepally Lakshmaiah and Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Kundur Jaiveer Reddy. The arrival was marked by Banjara dances and Oggu performances, adding colour to the occasion.

The event marked the culmination of the third Dhamma Padayatra, organised to awaken public consciousness through the teachings of Buddha. As part of the programme, monks who undertook the long journey ceremonially washed the feet of senior monks at the Ashoka Dharma Chakra under the leadership of Lakshmaiah.

Sacred Buddha relics brought from Thailand as part of the yatra were taken out in a procession and received at the main entrance of Buddhavanam by Kundur Jaiveer Reddy. The relics were later kept for public viewing at the meditation hall in the Maha Stupa.

After lighting Buddha lamps at the Maha Stupa, the monks offered prayers and practised meditation.

Addressing the gathering, Lakshmaiah said the padayatra was organised under the leadership of Para Sang Sak Kovido, president of Sangha Thailand, with participation from monks across several Indian States. He said the initiative was supported by the Thai royal family, while the Gagan Malik Foundation, led by its founder Gagan Malik, played a key role in organising the yatra.

Lakshmaiah added that a dog named ‘Sati’ walked along with the monks throughout the 29-day journey, making the padayatra a memorable and symbolic event.