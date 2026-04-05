401 Paddy Procurement Centres To Be Set Up for Rabi Season in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: As many as 401 paddy procurement centres will be set up in Nalgonda district to procure paddy from farmers during the rabi season, said district collector B. Chandrasekhar after inaugurating a paddy procurement centre of the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) at Arjalabavi on Sunday.

He said the centres would be linked to 124 rice mills, and arrangements have been made for smooth transportation of procured paddy.

The collector said adequate stocks of moisture meters, weighing machines, gunny bags, tarpaulin covers and winnowing fans would be made available at all procurement centres.

He said the minimum support price (MSP) has been fixed at Rs 2,389 per quintal for Grade-A paddy and Rs 2,369 per quintal for the common variety. In addition, a bonus of ₹500 per quintal will be provided for fine rice varieties.

Farmers have been advised to bring paddy with the prescribed moisture content and without chaff to avail the MSP.

Nalgonda mayor Burri Chaithanya, additional collector (revenue) J. Srinivas and civil supplies district manager Rampathi were present.