400 Telangana Students Wait For Fee Reimbursement

The future of nearly 400 Telangana students who joined in the IIIT institutions managed by Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) in Andhra Pradesh, under the non-local quota, is uncertain. Failing to get funds of the fee reimbursement scheme for the last four years, they are unable to focus on academics as the college management has been insisting on payment of fee. There has been no benefit even after the students alerted their parents about the delay in fee reimbursement. Their parents had approached various welfare departments seeking the funds as these students belonged to SC, ST or BC communities.

Following the bifurcation of the state, Telangana students had an opportunity to join in the AP educational institutions under the 15% quota provided to non-local students. They joined in Nuzvid, RK Valley (Kadapa district), Ongole, Srikakulam colleges. Every student will have to pay up to Rs 75,000-Rs 80,000, including tuition and hostel fee, per year. For all the 400 students, it would amount to Rs 12 crore, which is pending.

The Telangana government has no released any funds towards fee reimbursement for the last four years.