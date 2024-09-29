40-Year-Old Woman Found Murdered Near Shadnagar, Body Wrapped in Sheet

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old woman was found murdered and the body wrapped in a bedsheet and dustbin cover, around 180 metres from her house near Srinagar Colony of Shadnagar, police said on Saturday. The body of Bhagyalaxmi, 40, a labourer was found late on Friday night in an open area by the locals, who alerted the police.

According to Shadnagar inspector Vijay Kumar, the woman’s husband and children were out of town when the incident occurred. The body was shifted for post-mortem examination. It was found that she was throttled to death. A case was registered and further investigation is underway.



