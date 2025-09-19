40-Year-Old Man’s Found Dead Near Nizamabad-Basar Road

NIZAMABAD: Police recovered an unidentified body near Nagepur village on the Nizamabad–Basar highway on Friday. The body, believed to be of a man around 40 years old, was found wrapped in a plastic cover and was completely decomposed.

The victim was wearing black jeans and a red T-shirt. Police suspect that unidentified persons had dumped the body in the forest area between Nagepur and Maddepally villages about 10 days ago. Locals alerted police after noticing a foul smell from the spot.

Navipet SI Ch. Tirupati and Nizamabad North Rural CI B. Srinivas visited the scene and shifted the remains for post-mortem. A case has been registered, and police are investigating.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, CI Srinivas said a suspicious death case has been filed, and efforts are on to identify the deceased.