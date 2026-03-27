40 Stations in Telangana Identified for Developing under Amrit Bharat Scheme

Hyderabad: The Indian Railways has identified 1338 stations for development under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme so far, out of which 40 stations are in Telangana.

The 40 stations include Adilabad, Basar, Begumpet, Bhadrachalam Road, Gadwal, Hafeezpet, Hi-Tech City, Uppuguda, Hyderabad, Jadcherla, Jangaon, Kacheguda, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Kazipet Junction, Khammam, Lingampalli, Madhira, Mahbubabad, Mahbubnagar, Malakpet, Malkajgiri Junction, Mancherial, Medak, Medchal, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Nizamabad Junction, Peddapalli Junction, Ramagundam, Secunderabad, Shadnagar, Sri Bala Brahmeswara Jogulamba, Tandur, Umdanagar, Vikarabad, Warangal, Yadadri, Yakutpura and Zaheerabad.

Development works at half a dozen stations - Begumpet, Hafeezpet, Karimnagar, Ramagundam, Sri Bala Brahmeswara Jogulamba and Warangal railway stations under Amrit Bharat Station scheme have been taken up at a good pace.

At Hi-Tech City station, the works of platform shelter, waiting hall, modular toilet, booking counter, lift, escalator and Foot Over Bridge (FoB) have been completed. The works of new station building, new entrance porch, platform surfacing, circulating area and parking have been taken up.

At Kazipet Junction station, the works of platform shelter, improvement of general waiting hall, toilet, lift, escalator and FoB have been completed. The works of improvement of station building, new porch, improvement of platform surface, AC waiting hall, circulating area and parking have been taken up.

At Madhira station, the works of portico, platform shelter, platform surfacing, improvement of waiting hall, improvement of toilet and parking have been completed. The works of circulating area and FoB have been taken up.

At Mahbubabad station, the works of improvement of station building, portico, platform shelter at platform number one, improvement of existing general waiting hall, improvement of AC waiting hall and toilet have been completed. The works of platform shelter at platform two and three surfacing, circulating area, parking, lift and FoB have been taken up.

At Nalgonda station, the works of platform shelter, improvement of waiting hall, toilet block, lift of existing FoB, circulating area and parking have been completed. The works of improvement of station building, new entrance porch, entry and exit gate, signages and FoB have been taken up. This was stated by the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while responding to a question raised by MP Godam Nagesh in Lok Sabha two days ago.