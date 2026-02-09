40-Hours; Water Supply Disruption In Several Areas

HYDERABAD: The HMWS&SB said water supply to several parts of the city would be stopped for 40 hours from Wednesday morning to facilitate repairs to the Manjeera Phase-II pipeline. The maintenance works will be taken up from 6 am on Wednesday, February 11, till till 10 pm on Thursday, February 12, when supply will be shut down.

During this period, low-pressure water supply or complete interruption was expected in areas under Operations and Maintenance Divisions 17, 22, 6 and 9 including RC Puram, Lingampally, Chandanagar, Miyapur, Kukapally, KPHB Colony, Erragadda, SR Nagar and Ameerpet. Bulk connections and off-take points under Transmissions Division-2 would be affected.

Officials said leakage of water was found at multiple locations in the 1500-mm diameter pumping main between Patancheruvu and Haidarnagar and from Kalabgoor to Patanchervu.