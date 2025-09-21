40 BRS, BJP leaders join Cong. at Ponguleti’s office

Nalgonda: As many as 40 leaders from the BRS and BJP joined the Congress at a programme held at the camp office of revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy in Khammam on Sunday.

Congress leader and camp office in-charge Thamburi Dayakar Reddy welcomed them into the party. The leaders hailed from various villages in the Palair Assembly constituency of Khammam district.

Speaking on the occasion, Dayakar Reddy said that the Congress government’s one-and-a-half-year rule has instilled confidence among the people. He noted that welfare schemes and development programmes taken up by the Congress have delivered results in uplifting the poor and ensuring balanced development of both rural and urban areas in a short span. He expressed confidence that the people would continue to support the Congress in the upcoming local body elections.