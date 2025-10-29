4-yr-Old Assaulted At Anganwadi Centre

WARANGAL: A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 16-year-old boy, the son of an Anganwadi worker, at a local centre in Khanapuram mandal, Warangal district. The incident occurred on October 25, when the girl’s grandmother left her at the centre. The accused reportedly took the child away in his mother’s absence and assaulted her. The girl complained of stomach pain upon returning home, prompting the grandmother to examine her and file a police complaint.

The child is undergoing treatment at a hospital, and the incident came to light on Tuesday. The incident prompted a strong response from minister for women and child welfare Seethakka. She condemned the assault, calling it “inhuman” and stating that such crimes “shake the foundation of society.” She directed officials to visit the victim’s family, ensure medical and psychological support and submit a report immediately.

The minister also warned that there would be zero tolerance for negligence in safeguarding children and promised the strictest punishment for the accused.