4-year-old Mauled by Stray Dogs in Bhongir

Nalgonda: A four-year-old boy was seriously injured in a stray dog attack at Taraka Rama Nagar in Bhongir of Yadadri-Bhongir district on Thursday evening.

The child, Sandela Priyamsh, son of Rahul and Sravani, was attacked by stray dogs while playing in front of his house. Police said he sustained severe injuries, including damage to one eye.

He was initially treated at the Bhongir area hospital and later shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad for further treatment.

Residents alleged that the incident was due to failure of municipal authorities to control the stray dog population and staged a protest outside the hospital, leading to a traffic disruption.

The protest was withdrawn after revenue divisional officer Krishna Reddy assured that measures would be taken to address the issue.