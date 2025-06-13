4-Year-Old Boy Mowed Down By Tractor

Nalgonda: A four-year-old boy was mowed down by a tractor in Nemmikal village of Athmakur (S) mandal in Suryapet district on Friday.

The victim was identified as Gattigorla Mokshith, son of Gattigorla Mahesh and Sravani, residents of Theluvarigudem in Kattangur mandal, Nalgonda district. According to police, the accident occurred around 12 noon when an overspeeding tractor hit the boy as he was crossing the road along with his relatives. The child had been brought to Nemmikal by his parents to attend a family function at the Dhandu Mysamma temple nearby. He died on the spot.

Upon receiving the information, Athmakur (S) police rushed to the scene and shifted the body to the Government General Hospital in Suryapet for post-mortem. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.