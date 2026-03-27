4 Year-Old-Boy Loses Eye in Stray Dog Attack in Telangana
The condition of the boy, who has been admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad, is out of danger, and his other eye remains unaffected, police said.
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a four-year-old boy lost his eye after a stray dog attacked him in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana, police said on Friday.
The incident occurred when the boy was playing outside his home in Bhuvanigiri town on Thursday evening. The attack caused one of the eyeballs to dislodge and fall to the ground.
The condition of the boy, who has been admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad, is out of danger, and his other eye remains unaffected, police said.
Congress Lok Sabha member from Bhongir Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy spoke to the district Collector and other officials and directed them to take steps to prevent such incidents.
Reddy also spoke to the boy's father and said the government would bear the cost of the treatment.
The boy is undergoing treatment at two private hospitals in Hyderabad, he said in a release.
He urged municipal officials to take measures to check the stray dog menace and said the Supreme Court has favoured bringing an 'animal birth control' legislation.
( Source : PTI )
Next Story