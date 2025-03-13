Apartment Security guard's son dies after getting stuck between lift grill

Hyderabad: A four-and-a-half-year-old boy tragically lost his life in a lift accident at Mujtaba Apartment in Santosh Nagar Colony on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Surender, son of Shyam Bahadur, a security guard at the apartment. The family, originally from Nepal, had moved to Hyderabad seven months ago in search of better opportunities and had been living in a small room adjacent to the lift.

According to reports, the incident occurred when Surender was playing near the lift and got stuck in the lift's grill. The child went unnoticed, and it was only after 10 minutes, when his parents began searching for him, that they found him unconscious and severely injured inside the lift.

Residents immediately rushed the child to a hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. The Asifnagar police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.