4-Year Delay, Flyover Deadline Set For June

HYDERABAD: After a four-year delay, the Chanchalguda-Santoshnagar steel flyover has finally been given June as the new deadline for completion. The GHMC projects wing has expedited construction after acquiring critical properties. Foundation works, including pipelines and utilities, have been completed.

GHMC superintendent engineer (projects) Mohan Reddy said 82 per cent of physical progress has been achieved, with girders and pier caps erected. He added that foundation work, along with shifting of HMWSSB pipelines, electricity lines, and land acquisition, has concluded.

The 2.5 km four-lane flyover will start at Chanchalguda and end at Santoshnagar. The main ramp will begin at Chanchalguda and end near Yadagiri theatre. An additional up-ramp is being built at Saidabad and a down-ramp at I.S. Sadan. The flyover is expected to ease traffic congestion for commuters travelling to and from Malakpet, Saidabad, I.S. Sadan, Champapet, Karmanghat, and Balapur.

Commenced in 2020, the project was originally slated for completion in two years. However, works were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and land acquisition issues. With critical properties now acquired, officials said works are proceeding at a brisk pace and are expected to be completed by June-end.

Locals have urged that the flyover works be completed without further delays. “Road closure due to flyover construction is causing major inconvenience. We want the project finished at the earliest and opened for traffic,” said Uday Raghav, a Vinay Nagar resident.

Earlier, residents in Saidabad staged a protest opposing the alignment of the flyover over Hanuman temple. The temple has since been extended to an alternative plot of 200 square yards to shift the Navagraha, said local leader Niranjan Yadav.

Mukesh Agarwal, a property owner whose land is under acquisition, said his property has been under dispute since 1998, with multiple cases pending. Compensation was given to another party, and though the court directed it be deposited in the city civil court, the matter remains unresolved, he added.