4 Workers Injured In Blast At Jangaon Dairy Unit

Warangal: Four workers sustained severe injuries in an explosion at Shakti Dairy’s almond milk processing unit in Jangaon district on Wednesday.

Police said the blast occurred when an industrial oven used for heating milk bottles exploded under pressure inside the facility.

According to preliminary investigation, workers attempted to open the oven before it had cooled down. The sudden release of internal pressure led to the explosion. The impact shattered glass almond milk bottles in the vicinity, and the resulting shards caused multiple injuries to the workers.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, and three of them were later referred to the District Government Hospital as their condition was stated to be critical.

Following the incident, family members and local residents alleged lapses in safety protocols at the unit.

Jangaon police registered a case and initiated a forensic examination to ascertain whether the explosion was caused by mechanical failure or operational negligence.