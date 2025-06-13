4 Women Held In Sandalwood Thefts In Jubilee Hills, Madhuranagar Police Stations Limits

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police arrested four women - Palan Bai Pardhi, Shahnaj Bai, Nimat Bai, and Madhuri - belonging to Pardhi community of Madhya Pradesh, for their involvement in sandalwood theft in the limits of Jubilee Hills and Madhuranagar police stations.

These women, along with other accomplices, committed multiple sandalwood thefts from the ni-msme campus in Yousufguda, and surrounding areas.

So far, 23 accused have been identified in this organized gang, which included women and children to avoid suspicion and mislead the police and public. The gang migrated to Hyderabad about 20 days ago and has been involved in stealing and selling sandalwood to known local smugglers.

The accused belong to Pardhi tribal community, a historically marginalized group traditionally residing in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and parts of Rajasthan. The community, known for their skills in tracking and forest-based livelihoods, was unjustly designated a “criminal tribe” under the British-era Criminal Tribes Act of 1871 label that continued to affect their social standing long after the act’s repeal in 1952, said R. Madhusudhan, Additional Inspector of Jubilee Hills, in a statement.

He said in the present cases, around 20 Pardhi families allegedly conspired to travel to Hyderabad with the intent of engaging in organized sandalwood theft. The operation was meticulously structured, involving men, women, and even children to create the appearance of regular family travel.

The thefts were carried out in a targeted and systematic manner, focusing on areas such as Jubilee Hills and the ni-msme campus in Yousufguda. Of the 23 women, Palan Bai Pardhi, Shahnaj Bai, Nimat Bai, and Madhuri were nabbed while others were absconding, the Additional Inspector said.