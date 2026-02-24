4 Senior Maoists Surrendered Before Telangana DGP

Hyderabad: Four senior leaders of the banned CPI (Maoist) organization joined the mainstream in the presence of the Director General of Police, B Shivadhar Reddy here on Tuesday.

Tipiri Thirupati alias Devji alias Kumma Dada, a Central Committee Member (CCM) and Politburo Member of banned CPI (Maoist), Malla Raji Reddy alias Sangram, a CCM, Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar alias Jagan, and Nune Narsimha Reddy alias Ganganna alias Sannu Dada, both State Committee Members (SCM).

While Thirupati was underground for 44 years, Raji Reddy for 46 years, Damodar for 28 years and Narsimha Reddy was underground for 36 years. The decision of Devuji and other Maoist leaders to surrender SCM reflects the growing ideological differences and internal conflicts within the leadership, committees, and various formations of the CPI (Maoist), Reddy said.

Inspired by the holistic and comprehensive strategy of the Telangana police towards underground cadres of the CPI (Maoist), a total of 544 UG cadres including four Central Committee Members (CCMs), 15 State Committee Members (SCMs), 25 Divisional Committee Secretaries (DVCS), 63 Area Committee Members (ACMs) and 437 party members (PMs) choosing to renounce armed struggle and embrace a peaceful life with their families, have surrendered before the Telangana Police in 2025 & 2026.

This marks a significant victory for the Telangana police in their efforts against the CPI (Maoist). The organisational structure of the CPI (Maoist) has moved towards imminent collapse owing to the factors like continuous security operations disrupting networks and logistics, shrinking support bases and reduced mobility, deepening ideological dissatisfaction among cadres and intensifying internal conflicts, mistrust and leadership fragmentation.

The central committee has also been restricted to only one active member. These factors have compelled several senior leaders and key functionaries to reconsider their association with the armed struggle and opt to rejoin the mainstream, in pursuit of a peaceful and dignified life and to serve society within the constitutional and legal framework.