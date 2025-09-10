4 SC Families Boycotted over Ganesh Fest Donation

Karimnagar: In an inhuman act of social ostracism, four families were boycotted from their community in Kalleda village, Jagtial district, for failing to donate to the recent Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The incident, which occurred a few days ago, came to light after the victims lodged a complaint with the local police.

The families of Arun, Gana Lachhaiah, Anji, and Surya Vamshi, belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, were targeted by community elders after refusing to contribute to the festival. A public announcement was made by drumbeat, warning villagers not to interact with them.

To enforce the boycott, the elders imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on anyone found speaking with the families. Shockingly, they also announced a reward of ₹5,000 for those who reported anyone defying the order.

The conflict reportedly began when one of the families attempted to offer a coconut to the deity during Navaratri celebrations but was told they could only do so after paying a donation of ₹1,116. The refusal eventually escalated into a full-fledged social boycott.

The incident has sparked widespread debate in the district about the persistence of such regressive practices in modern times. The affected families, distressed by the treatment, have demanded strict action against those responsible.

Circle inspector D. Sudhakar told Deccan Chronicle that both the victims and the community elders are relatives and had past disputes. During the Ganesh festival, when the entire village donated, these four families abstained, allegedly due to old grudges. Elders also accused the families of insulting them with abusive language and obstructing village activities.

He added, “After receiving the complaint, we called the elders, counselled them, and issued a stern warning that they would face severe legal consequences if they continued the social boycott. They were convinced and have since withdrawn the boycott.”