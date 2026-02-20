4 Profs To Get Awards On Mother Language Day

Hyderabad: Four professors will receive the Language Proficiency Excellence Awards 2026 on February 21 at Indira Priyadarshini Government Degree College for Women, Nampally, to mark International Mother Language Day.

They include Prof. Pillalamarri Ramulu, Head, Department of Telugu, University of Hyderabad; Prof. Chandra Mukherjee, principal of Indira Priyadarshini Government Degree College for Women, affiliated to Osmania University, for Hindi; Prof. Sonba Salve, Dean, School of Literary Studies, English and Foreign Languages University, for English; and Prof. Mosarrat Jahan, Head, Department of Urdu, Maulana Azad National Urdu University.

State president of the Telangana Intellectuals Forum Raj Narayan Mudiraj said the awards recognise contributions to language scholarship and teaching. Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education, will present the awards at the ceremony, which will also be attended by educationist Komatireddy Gopal Reddy and Prem Chand Munot Jain.