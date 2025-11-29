4 Persons Get 10-Yr Jail for Peddling Drugs

Hyderabad:Judge Jayanthi of the Sangareddy First Class Additional Sessions Court on Friday convicted four persons and sentenced them to 10 years imprisonment for transporting marijuana and imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh each.



In February 2021, Rathod Mohan, Rathod Venkat, Ketavath Pandu Nayak, and Rathod Mothiram were arrested by the Zaheerabad Excise officials for transporting 102 kg of marijuana. The Sangareddy enforcement sub-inspector Ramesh Reddy seized the marijuana.



Sajjanar forms CIT to monitor key cases



Hyderabad:Hyderabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar on Friday announced the formation of a central investigation team (CIT) to oversee and monitor key cases. He clarified that the goal of the police was not merely to arrest criminals but also to ensure they received rigorous punishment in court.



The commissioner was addressing officials during the monthly crime review meeting for October. He inquired about the registration of cases and the progress of investigations. Sajjanar specifically sought details regarding the increasing number of cases and the older cases resulting in acquittals.



Sajjanar stated that the police must immediately respond to every complaint received at the station and register a FIR (first information report). He warned that the suppression of complaints or dilution of the severity of a crime would not be tolerated. He cautioned that officers who show negligence in their duties will face suspension.