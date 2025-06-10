4 Ministers from Chennur Have Served in Telangana Cabinet

Adilabad: The Chennur Assembly constituency has a long history of Cabinet representation with four of its MLAs going on to serve as state ministers. This legacy also shows the importance given to the Singareni region, which includes the Chennur, Mancherial and Bellampalli constituencies.

Gaddam Vivek, the MLA from Chennur, is the fourth representative from this constituency to join the state Cabinet. Previously, Congress leader Kodati Rajamallu won elections in 1962, 1967 and 1972 and served as health minister.

Boda Janardhan of the Telugu Desam, elected MLA from Chennur in 1985, served as labour minister in the Cabinet of the late chief minister N.T. Rama Rao.

Gaddam Vinod ran on the Congress ticket and was appointed minister for labour and textiles in the then Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy’s 2004 Cabinet. Now, Gaddam Vivek, elected MLA from Chennur in 2023, is set to join the ministry.

Despite four ministerial appointments, many Chennur constituents feel the area has fallen behind other districts in development. Vivek now has the opportunity to prioritise upgrading infrastructure across the former Adilabad district and to reinforce the party’s local organisation.

Chennur residents now await the announcement of Vivek’s ministerial portfolio.

Chennur, in Mancherial district, is famed for its coal mines, and coal workers, who form a sizeable voting bloc, often prove decisive in Assembly elections.

Chennur constituents have high hopes that, as minister, Gaddam Vivek will spearhead the constituency’s development.

K. Ramakrishna of Chennur town said that, given Vivek’s background as a prominent industrialist, he now has a prime opportunity to boost the constituency’s development, particularly by improving road connectivity and attracting new industries.

He noted that Vivek is well-positioned to champion Singareni workers’ welfare with his elder brother, Gaddam Vinod, serving as Bellampalli’s MLA, and his son, Gaddam Vamsi, representing the Peddapalli parliamentary constituency, which includes Chennur, Bellampalli and Mancherial.