4 Men Claiming Jihadists Threaten to Explode Vande Bharat Train in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons claiming to be Jihadists threatened to blow up Vande Bharat train on the tracks in Secunderabad if the railways failed to pay Rs.2 crore to them.

They addressed a letter to the railways general manager demanding Rs.2 crore to them and sent it to the address of an advocate here. If the railways failed to pay the amount, then they would explode the Vande Bharat train on the tracks.

Introducing themselves as Jihadists in the letter, they claim that their target is to eliminate 250 people through the explosion. Three names – Shoiab, Shamsher and Nizami were written on the letter.

A railway official confirmed that it was a fake letter “Why would the accused mention the address to receive the money,” he said.