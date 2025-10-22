4 Maoists Surrender Before Mulugu Police

WARANGAL: Four Maoists, including two women, surrendered before Mulugu superintendent of police (SP) P. Shabarish on Tuesday. Among them was militia commander Madakam Bandi from the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. The others were party members Madavi Kosi alias Paiki, Madavi Edume — both from Bijapur — and Muchaki Deva of Venkatapuram in Mulugu district.

The surrender was part of the police’s outreach initiative Poru Kanna Ooru Minna – Mana Ooriki Thirigi Randi (Choose your village over war). Each of them received an immediate rehabilitation grant of Rs 25,000 from the state government.

The move comes amid growing disillusionment among lower-rung Maoist cadres and the success of the state government’s robust surrender and rehabilitation Policy, which has encouraged many to abandon underground life for a peaceful future with their families.

SP Shabarish said that the awareness campaign launched by the Mulugu police had yielded remarkable results. Since January 2025, as many as 84 members of the banned Maoist party — from deputy zonal committee members to militia members — have surrendered, signalling a significant weakening of the Maoist movement in the region.