4 Inmates of Social Welfare Hostel Missing in Bhainsa

Telangana
DC Correspondent
22 Oct 2024 6:57 PM GMT
4 Inmates of Social Welfare Hostel Missing in Bhainsa
(Representational Image: DC)

Adilabad: Four students of the Social Welfare Hostel in Bhainsa in Nirmal district were found missing on Tuesday. The hostel staff informed the parents, who reached the school and alleged that the incident took place due to negligence of the hostel warden and watchmen.

It was learnt that the students had a fight on Monday night and the missing of the four students was discovered when the watchman was distributing milk to students.

Town CI Gopinath visited the hostel and conducted an inquiry. He collected the details of the students and started an investigation.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
