4 Injured As Drunk Driver Rams Bikes

Four youths were injured after a car, allegedly driven by a drunk driver, rammed into two bikes and dragged one of them for nearly four kilometres near Palla Cheruvu in Mailardevpally at around 2.30 am on Sunday.

Mailardevpally sub-inspector Ravinder Reddy identified the injured as Mohd Majeed, Sarfaraz, Hussain and Sameer, all aged between 24 and 25, who were travelling from Shadnagar to the city for Ramzan shopping.

The accused, Kishore, a bank manager from Nagole, was returning from a wedding when he allegedly drove rashly and hit the two bikes. One bike’s handle got stuck under the car, which Kishore continued to drive until locals noticed flames and stopped him at Santoshnagar. “The bike’s handle got stuck below and the accused kept driving, dragging the vehicle till Santoshnagar, until locals saw flames emerging and stopped him,” Ravinder Reddy said.

Locals thrashed Kishore before handing him over to police. A breathalyser test showed his blood alcohol concentration at 151 mg/100 ml. The car and both bikes were severely damaged. All injured, including Kishore, received preliminary medical treatment.

“Based on a complaint filed by one of the victims' father, police registered a case against Kishore for drunk and rash driving. Videos of the car dragging the bike have gone viral on social media, and the investigation is ongoing.”

321 booked for drunk driving

Traffic police booked 321 motorists for drunk driving over the special weekend checking. Majority of the violators were riding on two-wheelers.

These checks were carried out at several locations under the Malkajgiri Commissionerate. The 249 offenders were two-wheeler riders, 59 were four-wheeler drivers, 11 were three-wheeler drivers, and two cases were related to driving of heavy vehicles.

Altogether 284 offenders recorded blood alcohol concentration (BAC) levels between 36 mg/100 ml and 200 mg/100 ml. Other 26 violators had BAC levels between 201 mg/100 ml and 300 mg/100 ml. On a higher side, 11 motorists had BAC levels ranging from 301 mg/100 ml to 550 mg/100 ml.

Offenders would be produced before the court for further legal action.

Meanwhile, 228 drink and drive cases were disposed of by the courts between March 1 and March 7. Of these, five were fined along with a jail term, fines were imposed on 10 and asked to undergo social service, while 213 were asked to pay fines.

2 SIs caught accepting ₹1 lakh bribe

Two Armed Reserve (AR) sub-inspectors working at the Malkajgiri cybercrime unit were caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹1,00,000 by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday.

According to a release by the bureau, the accused officers, Pramod Goud and Jatavath Babu Naik, attached to the Malkajgiri CCPS head office in LB Nagar, were apprehended by the ACB city range-II unit at the LB Nagar crossroads on March 9. The officials had allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹1,00,000 from the complainant for doing an official favour.

The favour involved issuing a notice to the complainant under Section 35 of the BNSS instead of arresting him in a cybercrime case.

Officials said Jatavath Babu was accepting the bribe amount on behalf of both himself and Pramod. The tainted bribe amount of ₹1,00,000 was recovered from the possession of Jatavath at his instance.

According to the bureau, the accused officials had allegedly performed their duties improperly and dishonestly in order to obtain undue advantage and would be produced before the I Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases at Nampally for judicial remand.

The ACB urged the public to report instances of bribery by public servants through its toll-free number 1064. Complaints can also be made through ACB Telangana’s social media platforms including WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB) and X (formerly Twitter) @TelanganaACB. The bureau stated that QR codes displayed in government offices also enable citizens to contact the ACB and assured that the identity of complainants will be kept confidential.

Three youths allege assault by Raidurgam police

Three youths have alleged physical assault by Raidurgam police on Sunday night, a matter that came to light after MBT spokesperson Amjadullah Khan posted about it on X.

According to the complainants — Mohammed Fazal Ur Rahman Akeef, 20, Abdul Rahman, Syed Areeb and Mohammed Sohail — the incident began on Saturday night when Akeef was allegedly slapped by a policeman near T‑Hub opposite Niloufer Café, and his two‑wheeler keys were seized. When he tried to take photographs, his phone was snatched and he was asked to report to the police station the next morning.

On Sunday, Akeef returned with his friends. The youths alleged that Sohail was slapped and his phone taken, and later, after their Aadhaar cards were checked, they were taken inside the office where several policemen allegedly assaulted them with hands, shoes and slippers, while also abusing them. They claimed that Areeb, who had recently undergone tumour surgery and had a fractured hand, was beaten despite informing police of his condition.

MBT spokesperson Amjadullah Khan visited the station and demanded action against the inspector and personnel involved, calling for an inquiry.

Raidurgam inspector Ch. Venkanna, however, denied the allegations. “The youths were found moving suspiciously near an area prone to racing. When questioned, videos of our staff were made. We had booked petty cases against them. The same happened on Sunday when they returned. Allegations of assault are false,” he said.

Police said further investigation into the matter is underway.

9.1 kg ganja seized at RGIA

Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport seized 9.10 kg of ganja worth nearly ₹3.18 crore from two passengers who arrived from Vietnam via Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Acting on a tip‑off, Hyderabad customs intercepted the duo during baggage checks after they landed on AirAsia flight AK069. Officials said the contraband was concealed inside their luggage.

The two passengers were arrested under relevant provisions of the law, and the ganja was seized. Further investigation is underway.

Techie found dead in Gachibowli flat

A 22‑year‑old software employee, identified as Manu Sree Vijay Samuel, was found dead in her apartment at Masjid Banda, Gachibowli, on Monday morning.

Police said the incident came to light after the estate manager of Horizon Apartment, Venkat Suresh, received information from the deceased’s friend and alerted authorities and her parents.

Police personnel along with the Clues team reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania mortuary for post‑mortem examination. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Gachibowli inspector K. Balaraju said the exact cause is yet to be established, though her friend alleged she may have taken the extreme step due to work pressure.

Father-son duo held for adulterating oil, flour

Two persons were arrested in Gachibowli on Monday for allegedly manufacturing and repackaging adulterated edible oils and expired wheat flour. The operation was busted by Madhapur SOT and local police.

The accused — Ram Jat, 46, and his son Ashok Kumar, 22, natives of Rajasthan — were caught during a raid on their shop, Jasnath Traders, at Indiramma Colony in Vattinagulapally.

Police said the duo had been collecting expired cooking oils of various brands, mixing them with soybean oil, and repackaging them under labels such as Gold Face Light, Raj Gold Palm Oil, Gold Dry, Gold Fresh, Health Care, and Nandi Pure Pooja Oil. They were also repacking expired wheat flour and selling it as Jasnath Gold Chakki Atta.

Officials seized 5,026 litres of adulterated oil worth ₹10.55 lakh and 5,192 kg of wheat flour worth ₹3.11 lakh, along with machines, packaging material, mobile phones and a tempo trolley auto. The total value of seized property is estimated at ₹21.91 lakh.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Two bodies found on city outskirts

Police discovered two unidentified male bodies in separate incidents on the city’s outskirts on Monday.

In the first case, farmers noticed a decomposed body beside a canal near Survey No. 565 on the Peddamberpet–Mallanna Gutta road and alerted Hayatnagar police. The deceased, suspected to be about 45 years old, was wearing a blue T‑shirt and jeans. Police said the body showed signs similar to those of a leprosy patient. It was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post‑mortem.

Earlier in the morning, Vanasthalipuram police found another unidentified body near Bharat Petrol Pump close to Rajadhani Hotel in Auto Nagar during routine patrolling. The deceased is estimated to be between 35 and 40 years old.

Cases have been registered and investigations are underway. Police requested anyone with information to contact the concerned stations.