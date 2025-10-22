4 IAS Officers Transferred in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana government here on Wednesday transferred four IAS officers in the State.

Commercial Taxes Commissioner M. Raghunandan Rao was placed in Full Additional Charge (FAC) of the post of Secretary to Government, Revenue (Commercial Taxes & Excise) department following voluntary retirement of IAS officer Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi with effect from October 31.

S. Harish, who is CMD of TGGenco, was placed in FAC of the post of Director, Endowments duly relieving Shailaja Ramaiyer from FAC of the post. Bhavesh Mishra, the Deputy Secretary to government, Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (ITE&C) department, was placed in FAC of the post of Director, Mines and Geology duly relieving Valluru Kranthi from FAC of the post.

Garima Agrawal, an Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Siddipet, was transferred and posted as Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Rajanna-Sircilla district, according to Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao.