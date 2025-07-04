4 Held In Nizamabad For Selling New-Born Baby Boy For Rs.2 Lakh

Hyderabad: Four persons including two women were arrested by the Nizamabad district police on Friday on charges of selling a new-born baby boy for Rs.2 lakh.

The arrested persons Nazir, an auto rickshaw driver, Nadeem, an auto consultant, Rafath Parveen and his sister Masrath Parveen were residents of Autonagar in the district. The baby was delivered to a 17-year-old girl at the government hospital in the district on June 30.

As Masrath Parveen could not have children even after 11 years of her marriage, Nazir and Nadeem approached her promising to sell a baby boy. After the consent of her husband and other family members, Masrath Parveen agreed to buy the boy for Rs.2 lakh.

Of the total amount, Nazir and Nadeem received Rs.1 lakh. However, differences cropped between them and Masrath Parveen over the delay in paying the balance amount, said Nizamabad One Town Inspector B Ragupathi.

Following information that Nazir and Nadeem sold a baby to a woman, the police booked a case and detained them.

After being grilled, the duo admitted that they sold the baby to Masrath Parveen. Police inquiries revealed that Nazir maintained a relationship with the 17-year-old girl who delivered the baby boy. The girl is a close relative of Nazir.

As everyone would raise objections to the delivery, Nazir approached Nadeem, who with the help of Taha Hussain, convinced Masrath Parveen to buy the child. The police said that efforts were on to trace Hussain.