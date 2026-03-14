4 Held for Robberies, Booty Worth ₹13 Lakh Recovered in Suryapet

Nalgonda: Four members of a robbery gang, including a woman and a minor, were arrested by the Central Crime Station (CCS) and Athmakur (S) police in a joint operation at Enubamula in Suryapet district on Saturday. Police recovered stolen property worth about ₹13 lakh from their possession.

The arrested were identified as Kanchukommula Satheesh, his brother Sai Kiran, Sheik Nasreen and a minor boy, all residents of Kodad in the district.

Presenting the accused at a press conference at the district police office in Nalgonda, superintendent of police K. Narsimha said the group had formed a gang and targeted people who were alone.

According to the police, the gang lured an elderly woman into an autorickshaw on March 6 and robbed her of silver ornaments, threatening to kill her if she raised an alarm.

Acting on credible information, CCS and Athmakur (S) police arrested the four at Enubamula in Athmakur (S) mandal.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to committing nine property offences in the limits of Kodad town, Kodad rural, Vemulapally, Nidmanoor, Khammam Town-III and Athmakur (S) police stations. Police said the gang also targeted locked houses.

Police recovered about 18 grams of gold ornaments worth ₹3 lakh, 1.5 kg of silver worth ₹5 lakh, an autorickshaw worth ₹3 lakh, besides a laptop, a motorcycle and a television from the accused.