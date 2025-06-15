4 Held For Ganja Consumption In Gachibowli

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad special operations team (SOT), in coordination with the Gachibowli police, conducted surprise inspections at two pubs in SLNT Colony, Gachibowli, on Friday night. Four individuals were found to have consumed ganja during the checks.

According to Gachibowli inspector Mohammed Habibullah Khan, the two pubs inspected were Club Rogue and Frat House. Patrons were subjected to instant drug tests using field testing kits.

“One person found outside Club Rogue tested positive for ganja consumption. The other three were located inside Frat House,” the inspector said. All four were taken into custody, and notices were served to them.

“They are currently being treated as consumers. We are investigating the source of the drugs,” he added. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is ongoing.